BAE Systems installs first two Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printers in UK

BAE Systems has installed the first two Stratasys F3300 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) 3D printing systems in the UK.

The defence organisation has installed the machines at its Samlesbury site after making the purchase via Stratasys reseller Laser Lines.

Stratasys launched the F3300 FDM machine at last year’s Formnext, with Toyota announced as the first global user.

Boasting an advanced a new and advanced architecture, the F3300 was designed to provide a ‘step change’ in print speed. Stratasys claims the machine features printing rates up to twice those of current high-production FDM systems, with increased part strength, higher throughput, enhanced machine reliability and improved traceability also baked into the machine. Users can also print parts in multiple colours and resolutions.

BAE Systems has sought to acquire two F3300 machines to help drive product improvements, while reducing time to market across the company’s Air sector products.

“As a business, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the way we do things,” said Steven Barnes, Additive Manufacturing Lead for BAE Systems Air sector. “Additive manufacturing is revolutionary in that sense. It opens up potential in all sorts of ways. It allows us to rapidly prototype new parts, adapt our production capacities to different volumes and products more easily, and in the support of platform across the world, we can stand ready-to-produce one-off spare parts at the touch of a button. All of those possibilities are transforming the way we can approach design, manufacturing and support.”

“We have been working with BAE Systems for over 15 years, supplying Stratasys additive manufacturing hardware and software,” added Mark Tyrtania, Sales Director at Laser Lines. “We are always looking for the best technologies and solutions for BAE Systems’ manufacturing needs. The formation of the FalconWorks business within BAE Systems has only improved things – with active encouragement to test and explore new solutions with pace and with an open mind.”

