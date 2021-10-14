BASF launches three new flexible materials for FFF 3D printing

BASF Forward AM

BASF Forward AM has announced the launch of its Ultrafuse Flexible Filament portfolio of materials for extrusion-based polymer 3D printers.

The Ultrafuse TPU 64D, TPU 95A and TPS 90A materials are said to feature soft but durable haptics, high mechanical strength and excellent abrasion resistance. It follows the launch of the Ultrafuse TPU 85A and Ultrafuse TPC 45D flexible materials in 2018.

Suited to a wide range of industrial applications, BASF believes the new Ultrafuse Flexible Filament materials will enable the ‘easy, rapid and cost-efficient’ production of parts with ‘outstanding flexibility and impact resistance.’ Developed off the back of BASF’s proficiencies in supplying flexible materials for traditional manufacturing, the company is confident the Ultrafuse TPU 64D, TPU 95A and TPS 90A will be suitable for ‘the most demanding applications.’

The Ultrafuse TPU 64D is the hardest elastomer in this material range and offers high rigidity and excellent flexibility, making it ideal for applications that demand highly impact-resistant parts, while the Ultrafuse TPU 95A exhibits outstanding abrasion resistance, making it suitable for wear-and-tear applications. The Ultrafuse TPS 90A, meanwhile, has ‘unprecedented soft-touch surface haptics’ that give printed parts a non-slip touch and feel, as well as low moisture uptake and convincing layer adhesion. These characteristics make the material ideal for two component parts and appliance grips.

“Flexible materials surround us in our daily lives, in automotive manufacturing and production tools, as well as in household appliances and consumer goods. In developing our Flexible Filament portfolio, we leveraged the decades of experience BASF has gathered in flexible materials such as Elastollan for traditional manufacturing,” commented Roger Sijlbing, Head of Sales and Marketing, Additive Extrusion Solutions at BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH. “We are now transferring this expertise to AM to support our customers in realising next-level industrial 3D printing applications with the very best flexible filaments on the market.”

Each of the materials is compatible with all common open-source Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printers. Over the last few years, BASF has been increasingly active in this area of the 3D printing market, aligning with the likes of Ultimaker, MakerBot, Essentium and BCN3D to make its materials compatible with their extrusion-based systems.

