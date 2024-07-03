BASF's Forward AM additive manufacturing business carved out & to continue as independent company

BASF's Forward AM division has acquired BASF's additive manufacturing business, inclusive of the Sculpteo service business, and will move forward as Forward AM Technologies.

Led by CEO Martin Back, Forward AM Technologies unites BASF's additive manufacturing materials and solutions business with a service offering and, according to the company, will help to 'enhance innovation, speed-to-market and customer-centric solutions.' The business will also have a strong focus on cross-industry partnerships.

Supported by BASF, the strategic acquisition is aiming to improve customer support and market responsiveness, with all solutions and services to be provided to the company's 'strong customer base across the globe' as usual. Forward AM Technologies, which has boasted a consistent 30% annual growth rate over the past two years according to a company press release, will retain control over intellectual property and expects to meet future demands and fulfil all contractual obligations without disruption. During the transaction, BASF is said to have provided strong support to enable the formation of an independent company which is set up for success, while also saving jobs along with all the advanced technologies developed by the team at Forward AM.

“I would like to express my gratitude to BASF for all their support during the MBO (Management-Buy-Out) process. By working together, we could ensure that our team of experts and the innovative tools currently in place can continue to provide leading AM solutions to the manufacturing industry in times of volatility. The team at Forward AM is truly passionate about shaping the future of manufacturing and all the exciting opportunities to build and grow within this innovative AM community. I’m looking forward to this empowering journey ahead,” said Martin Back, CEO at Forward AM.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of the AM industry. Building on excellence in materials, services, and solutions, we’re going to continue to drive innovation through our work and collaborative efforts with our partners,” Back continued. “We know the manufacturing sector faces growing volatility and uncertainty, creating a demand for more resilient and sustainable materials and agile solutions. Forward AM is here to deliver on that demand head on. This new venture emphasises our continued commitment and dedication to providing expedient and robust AM solutions, focusing on the success of our customers and partners. Together, we are proving that AM technologies are integral to the future of manufacturing. Together, we will keep moving forward.”

BASF has established itself as a leading supplier of polymer materials in the additive manufacturing space since setting up its dedicated 3D printing business in July 2017. Then, its AM business was called BASF 3D Printing Solutions, but it soon adopted the Forward AM branding, partnering with the likes of Materialise and HP, and leading the way in bringing metal 3D printing materials to desktop FDM machines. Just last month, Stratasys launched a SAF Polypropylene for H350 3D printing system in partnership with BASF Forward AM.