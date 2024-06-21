Stratasys launches SAF Polypropylene for H350 3D printing system in partnership with BASF Forward AM

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has announced its SAF Polypropylene (PP) for use on the Stratasys H350 printer will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Set to be showcased at next week's RAPID + TCT event and developed in partnership with BASF Forward AM, the SAF PP is designed to provide greater cost efficiency and superior part quality in Powder Bed Fusion technologies.

According to Stratasys, the material is said to offer a 'lower cost per part and exceptional surface aesthetics' as compared to existing materials. It has also been designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-volume production. Stratasys says the SAF PP material is engineered for a wide range of applications - including automotive, medical, consumer sports and industrial sectors - thanks to its durability, chemical resistance and flexibility. The material is also lightweight and boasts water and air tightness capabilities. Among the potential applications of the material are housings and ducting, orthotic devices and consumer sports gear like shin guards.

“With superior nesting ability and a total turnaround time of less than 36 hours, SAF PP allows customers to produce hundreds of parts in a single build,” said Neil Hopkinson, Vice President, Additive Manufacturing Technology, Stratasys. “This boosts productivity and cost efficiency, delivering high-quality parts at a lower cost.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Stratasys on the development of this new polypropylene material, optimised for their SAF 3D printing technology,” added Martin Back, CEO, BASF Forward AM. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing robust AM solutions tailored to the needs of industrial manufacturers. Together, we aim to broaden the adoption of AM technologies to make our customers more successful.”

The SAF PP material has already been used by a select few beta customers, including Götz Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG and Sun Digital.

“The surface finish of SAF™ PP parts is unparalleled,” said Philipp Götz, CEO, Götz Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG. “The fine detail resolution and uniform appearance are far superior to any other PBF printed PP we have seen, significantly enhancing the visual appeal of our final products.”

“The consistent quality of SAF™ PP is exceptional,” offered Jennifer Govea, Application Engineer, Sun Digital. “It’s airtight and watertight properties ensure reliable performance across various applications. With SAF PP, we can now bring a wide array of additive manufacturing benefits to unlimited applications that use PP today in traditional manufacturing.”

Earlier this week, Stratasys introduced the J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, which has been designed to make advanced anatomical modelling more accessible.