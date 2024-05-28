BigRep introduces high-temperature ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 3D printing systems

BigRep has launched two updated high-temperature 3D printers, which had been previously marketed by the HAGE3D business it acquired last year.

The ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 were previously known in the European region as PRECISE and MEX, but have been updated by BigRep to enhance their speed, reliability, precision and automation.

These updates, BigRep says, make the machines better suited to the 'most demanding industrial applications' from aerospace, defence and automotive.

The ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 machines join BigRep's existing fused filament fabrication 3D printing portfolio, helping to expand into new applications. Both printers have an open material system for a broad filament choice, whether it be BigRep's filaments or third party compatible materials.

Among the key features of the ALTRA 280 are its large, heated 280-litre build chamber, which measures 500 x 700 x 800 mm and reaches temperatures up to 180°C. The machine also boasts up to four DSX extruders, which can reach up to 450°C and enable reliable dual extrusion. While smaller in size, the IPSO 105 is described as an 'industry all-rounder' and is said to have an 'attractive price-to-performance ratio' in the high-temperature machine category. Designed for tooling applications requiring high-performance materials, the IPSO 105 boasts a heated build chamber of 105 litres (400mm x 600mm x 440mm) and can reach up to 100°C. It also features a heated print bed up to 180°C and dual DSX extruders, which are capable of printing high-performance materials up to 450°C.

Dr.-Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep GmbH, said: "We are proud to extend our portfolio towards high-performance filament extrusion with our open system approach, thereby aiming to double the addressable market of our solutions with the technology from HAGE3D, our recently announced planned acquisition. For our European customers, both the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 are considered game-changing industrial AM solutions at different scales that come with all temperature capabilities, unlocking wide material options. Backed by our 3D printing ecosystem of an intuitive software suite, global customer service, and an eLearning platform, we have customer’s success in focus as we expand our offering to high-performance applications."

Thomas Janics, Managing Director HAGE3D GmbH added: "We believe that both machines will transform the way manufacturers approach additive manufacturing, especially in the aerospace, military, and automotive segments, where high-performance parts are crucial. They are a combination of reliability, precision, large volume, and high-temperature capabilities and are engineered to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AM."

Key features of the ALTRA 280 include:

Large-Scale 3D Printing : A generous build volume of 500 mm x 700 mm x 800mm (volume of 280 litres) designed to produce intricate fully-fledged prototypes, production, and end-use parts.

: A generous build volume of 500 mm x 700 mm x 800mm (volume of 280 litres) designed to produce intricate fully-fledged prototypes, production, and end-use parts. High-Temperature Capabilities: Prints with high-performance materials such as ULTEM 9085 and PEEK (AM200) up to 450°C, enabling the production of strong, lightweight parts even for challenging industrial applications.

Prints with high-performance materials such as ULTEM 9085 and PEEK (AM200) up to 450°C, enabling the production of strong, lightweight parts even for challenging industrial applications. Uninterrupted Productivity: Equipped with up to four DSX extruders, the ALTRA 280 delivers seamless production with dual extruders and two respective backup extruders, enabling reliable performance around the clock.

Equipped with up to four DSX extruders, the ALTRA 280 delivers seamless production with dual extruders and two respective backup extruders, enabling reliable performance around the clock. Fully Automated Quick Start: The ALTRA 280 is designed for easy operation, with fully automated calibration and pre-heating processes, allowing users to start printing at the push of a button.

Key Features of the IPSO 105 include:

A Toolmaker’s Build Volume: A build chamber of 400 mm x 600 mm x 440 mm (105 litres), allowing a wide range of applications, from tooling to end-use parts.

A build chamber of 400 mm x 600 mm x 440 mm (105 litres), allowing a wide range of applications, from tooling to end-use parts. High-Temperature Capabilities: With build chamber temperatures of 100°C and print bed temperatures up to 180°C, IPSO 105 prints with a variety of engineering-grade and high-performance materials such as PEKK and PEKK-CF.

With build chamber temperatures of 100°C and print bed temperatures up to 180°C, IPSO 105 prints with a variety of engineering-grade and high-performance materials such as PEKK and PEKK-CF. Dual Extrusion : The dual DSX extrusion system is designed to ensure uninterrupted printing with multi-material or multi-colour parts, expanding design possibilities and functionality.

: The dual DSX extrusion system is designed to ensure uninterrupted printing with multi-material or multi-colour parts, expanding design possibilities and functionality. Automated Seamless Production: The quick start feature, out-of-filament sensors, and automatic switching to a backup extruder in case of an irregularity maximize productivity and reliability.

These machines have been rolled out in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and are available for purchase immediately.