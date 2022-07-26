BMF secures 43 million USD in funding

× Expand BMF

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has announced the closing of a Series C funding round at 43 million USD.

The round was led by Shenzhen Capital Group and will be used to support BMF’s push into the 3D printing of end-use applications. This will manifest in the advancement of product development, sales, marketing, and customer support at BMF.

BMF came to market in 2016, initially in Asia and later internationally, to address the 3D printing of small, high precision parts with its Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL). The company says the demand for parts with micron level tolerance is on the rise, with BMF doubling its install base in the past year with systems installed at more than 200 customer locations around the world. These customers are operating in markets such as electronics, medical device, optics/photonics, microfluidics and advanced research.

This base of customers is said to have applied BMF’s for prototype parts that previously could not be 3D printed and end-use part production where conventional methods are difficult. The plan is now to accelerate applications that fall within the latter category.

“BMF plans to use the investment to push further into end-use applications. This includes developments in materials, process, software, and automation along with partnerships with end-product companies who will be empowered with BMF’s solutions,” commented BMF CEO John Kawola. “Miniaturisation continues to grow and the production of micro-parts using conventional methods is slow and expensive. Additive manufacturing has historically been a great solution to unleash design freedom and produce complex and difficult geometries and parts at the micro scale fit squarely into this category.”

BMF recently announced the opening of two new facilities in Greater Boston and Shenzhen as it expands its global presence, while the company has also partnered with 4D Biomaterials to enable micro 3D printing medical applications and aligned with Carnegie Melon University in a vaccine research project.

