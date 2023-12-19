Bomar and Mechnano release T50B low viscosity masterbatch for 3D printing resins

× Expand Mechnano Mechnano T50B masterbatch

Mechnano has released a new low viscosity masterbatch in collaboration with Bomar, aimed at materials formulators in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

The specialised T50B masterbatch features a high CNT (carbon nanotubes) concentration, designed to seamlessly blend into resin formulas without the need for intensive shear mixing processes.

T50B uses Mechnano’s proprietary D’Func (Discrete, Dispersed, and Functionalized Carbon Nanotubes) technology, which enables the development of AM resins with enhanced mechanical and electrical performance on a nano scale. This technology specifically targets the problem of clumped and roped CNTs, which have been proven to adversely affect the mechanical properties of materials, and therefore part performance.

“Mechnano Research and Development teams continue to enhance our technologies and expand our product portfolio for the AM industry,” says Mechnano Director of Applications & Technology Dr. Olga “Dr.O” Ivanova. “The initial feedback from beta-customers has been extremely positive, demonstrating enhanced mechanical performance, in addition to ESD capabilities.”

The proprietary blend of Bomar resins used for the dispersion base is said to lay the foundation for a broad range of resin types and technologies, such as tough, flexible, and elastic AM resins suitable for SLA, DLP, or jetting processes. The electric resistivity of the final formulation can be adjusted from 105-1010 Ω, making it an excellent choice for the development of low surface resistivity resins. Incorporating the T50B into tough and flexible formulas is also said to show enhancements in mechanical performance such as tensile strength and modulus.

T50B can be obtained either directly from Mechnano or through their partner, Bomar. Earlier this month, Mechnano also launched a new E35B+ masterbatch in Bomar’s BR-952 oligomer. E35B+ is said to offer 2.5 times higher CNT concentration compared to Mechnano’s original E35A ESD masterbatch.

Dr. Ivanova recently featured as a guest on the Additive Insight podcast to discuss Mechnano's materials, and the challenges of working across resin, powder and extrusion 3D printing technologies. Ivanova also gave her thoughts on the 3D printing industry's hype cycle, and the need to educate new users to ensure the technology is used where it makes the most sense.