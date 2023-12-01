Mechnano partners with Bomar to develop E35B+ Masterbatch for ESD 3D printing resins

× Expand Mechnano

Mechnano has launched a new E35B+ masterbatch in Bomar’s BR-952 oligomer, specifically designed for formulators in the additive manufacturing industry.

Bomar specialises in the synthesis, formulation, and manufacture of advanced performance oligomers and materials for energy (UV/EB), light, and other free-radical cure applications.

Partnering with Bomar, Mechnano will provide to market a masterbatch that uses Mechnano’s proprietary D’Func (Discrete, Dispersed, and Functionalized Carbon Nanotubes) technology. D’Func, which is designed to address the issue of clumped and roped carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in materials, enables the development of additive manufacturing resins with enhanced mechanical and nano-uniform electrical performance.

E35B+ is said to offer 2.5 times higher CNT concentration compared to Mechnano’s original E35A ESD Masterbatch, and is, according to the partners, particularly suitable for the development of SLA, DLP, or jettable 3D printing resins that require rigidity and high tensile strength. With adjustable resistivity ranging from 106-1010 Ω, E35B+ ensures absence of carbon trails and can be effortlessly incorporated into a formula without the need for high shear mixing.

“Mechnano’s Product Development team is committed to improving our technologies and AM solutions,” says Mechnano Director of Applications & Technology Dr. Olga “Dr.O” Ivanova. “This dedication has led to the development of a new masterbatch that delivers excellent results while requiring a smaller quantity in the final resin formula, making it more cost-effective.”

“This new, more highly concentrated dispersion by Mechnano should improve the versatility of this product and further enable ESD resins for a wide range of applications,” says David Robitaille, Global Brand Director for Bomar. “Mechnano has continued to enhance the product’s design and manufacturing process to improve performance, and we’re excited to see what this new dispersion can enable.”

Burms recently qualified two Mechnano materials for its Miicraft 3D printer series, while Mechnano has also partnered with Farsoon, Arburg, and Boston Micro Fabrication to validate materials on their 3D printing technologies.