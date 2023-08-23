Mechnano PK ESD material approved on Farsoon 3D printers

× Expand Farsoon Farsoon Flight 403P Series

Mechnano has announced that its PK ESD laser sintering powder has been approved on Farsoon’s 252P Series and Flight 403P Series machines. The PK ESD powder combines Jabil’s PK 5000 engineered powder with a coating formulation using Mechnano’s technology, D’Func (Discrete, Dispersed, and Functionalised Carbon Nanotubes).

The D’Func-based coating introduces nano-uniform electrostatic dissipative properties to Laser Sintered parts. Mechnano says that PK ESD retains the unique advantages of PK 5000, eco-friendly parts with high impact strength, chemical, and abrasion resistance, and improved elongation over general-purpose nylons, to withstand functional testing and production use.

Mechnano says that thanks to D’Func, PK ESD parts have Nano-Uniform ESD at 107 ohms surface resistivity, independent of the build orientation and powder refresh rate, while retaining PK 5000’s mechanical performance.

The parts also enable improvements according to the company, including a 25% increase in impact resistance to 103.6 J/m; 20% increase in elongation at break to 44%; and no break flexural specimens within 5% strain limit of ASTM D790 Procedure A & B tests.

“PK ESD’s nano uniformity is the answer to alternative ESD powder and filament solutions with unpredictable ESD performance,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “With Farsoon, we’re enabling the AM market by eliminating expensive and time-consuming requirements to test and validate static-dissipative performance for each part. And the fact we’re doing this with a high-performance and eco-friendly material makes it even more compelling.”

Don Xu, Managing Director of Farsoon Americas Corp said: “We are excited to work with Mechnano’s innovative D’Func coating. Applied to materials such as PK 5000, this coating and powder combination has the potential to open up new avenues of additive manufacturing applications.”

Mechnano says that PK ESD on Farsoon machines can create “accurate, high performance parts”, and is a quick-turn solution for end-use applications such as drones, fuel systems, and durable ESD tooling, thanks to its high impact resistance, fuel resistance, static-dissipative properties, and high elongation at break.

