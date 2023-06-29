Farsoon Technologies breaks ground on new R&D headquarters for industrial 3D printing

× Expand Farsoon Technologies

Farsoon Technologies has announced it has held a ground-breaking ceremony for its new R&D and manufacturing headquarters this week in Xiangjiang New District, close by to the current Farsoon campus. Farsoon was publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market April 2023.

The new campus covers a total area of 20.1 acres, featuring 140,000 square metres of gross floor space. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed in 2024, and will offer multiple integrated infrastructures for industrial 3D printing according to the company, including Research and Development, Application Hub, Machine Manufacturing, Innovation Laboratory, Integration Factory, and Service Centre.

“Additive manufacturing is playing an increasingly vital role in many industries. Farsoon Technologies has laid out a plan for pushing true manufacturing with plastic and metal laser powder bed fusion technology,” said Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Founder and CEO of Farsoon Technologies. “With the completion of the new headquarter we will keep building credibility by introducing innovative industrial solutions that meet the demand of the market.”

In January 2023, Farsoon announced the completion of the first phase of its advanced material manufacturing factory. Prior to that in late 2022, the company introduced the multi-laser large-format metal and plastic 3D printing systems, the FS621M Pro-6, FS621M-U-4 and Flight HT1001P-4, targeted for high-speed production of industrial-scale 3D printing.

In May 2023, Farsoon also announced that it had enhanced its strategic partnership with Siemens, which began in 2019. The collaboration agreement that was initially signed was to establish a framework for industrial 3D printing solutions.