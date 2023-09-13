Boston Micro Fabrication qualifies Mechnano Formula1µ for 10 and 25 micron 3D printers

× Expand Mechnano

To support additional material options for its customers, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has qualified Mechnano’s Formula1µ resin for use in its 10 micron S240 3D printers, as well as the company’s newest system, the 25 micron microArch S350.

BMF’s systems specialise in the 3D printing of micro-scale parts with high resolution features, along with a range of small parts requiring high accuracy or precision.

Mechnano says that Formula1µ ‘revolutionises’ static dissipative part fabrication for use in 90°C and below environments by making it ‘fast and affordable’. The new qualification allows for researchers and manufacturers to create prototypes, manufacturing aids, and end-use parts with electrostatic dissipative properties.

“Our team is excited to announce this qualification,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “Formula1µ provides BMF customers with a high-performance resin – delivering the highest tensile strength option available on the BMF platform and the only resin that dissipates static electricity. With the dual increase of electronics usage and decrease in chip size, the applications requiring micro-ESD parts are growing daily.”

John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF said: “We’re continuing to collaborate across the industry to expand the use of 3D printing from discrete, prototyping applications into a solution that drives highly precise production of parts across industries including electronics, medical devices, and the life sciences. Thanks to Mechnano’s innovation, we’re now able to offer our customers another material option to support their prototyping and longer-term production needs.”

Mechnano’s Formula1µ is a black, rigid, static-dissipative photopolymer resin, created using the company’s proprietary discrete Carbon Nanotube technology, D’Func. Mechnano says the material is used to create high resolution, Nano-Uniform ESD parts with isotropic properties and no carbon sloughing.

BMF showcased the new materials at TCT Asia 2023, at Shanghai NECC, booth M12.