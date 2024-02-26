Carbon launches automated 3D printing tools for dental labs & partners with Desktop Health

Carbon has announced the launch of a set of automation tools to improve print preparation, print production and post-processing for dental users of its 3D printing technology.

The company’s Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions have been designed to ‘transform the landscape of lab automation’ by enhancing efficiency.

With Carbon’s AO suite, dental labs will be able to automate the end-to-end process of model preparation, reducing both time and labour. The Automatic Print Preparation capability can be paired with other products in the AO suite and can used on its own with other Carbon hardware. Carbon’s AO Backpack tool has been designed to enable overnight production to again reduce the amount of labour required. This feature is said to enable a print turnover of under minutes. The AO Polishing Cassette, meanwhile, utilises advanced light scattering technology to enable automated surface smoothing, reducing post-processing time after the print has been completed.

“The launch of our Automatic Operation Suite marks a pivotal step in our journey to elevate the dental lab industry,” commented Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. “These innovative solutions embody our ongoing mission to deliver solutions that not only meet the current needs of labs but are built on the idea of continued innovation across the additive manufacturing industry.”

Carbon and collaborators to focus on removable denture appliances

Carbon has also announced a partnership with Heartland Dental, Desktop Health and Dr. Robert Mongrain, with the collaborators aiming to create streamlined workflows for digitally designed removable denture appliances.

Together, the partners will work to eliminate inefficiencies in current silo-based workflows, developing fully-validated, cross-organisational work streams to bring to market higher-quality dental restorations.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Heartland Dental and Desktop Health to create the best possible outcomes for patients across the country," commented Terri Capriolo, Senior Vice President, Oral Health at Carbon. "Through this collaboration between Heartland, Carbon, and Desktop Health as well as that of a leading group of technologically advanced dental laboratories, the dental community is embarking on an effort to enhance dynamic digital denture workflows, creating the first standardized cross-organisational, proven workflow integration to elevate the standard of care."

"Desktop Health is committed to empowering laboratory and clinical partners with best-in-class digital workflows, working in conjunction with world-class dental community partners to fabricate beautiful, functional dental prosthetics with ceramic-like strength and life-like beauty using our full suite of FDA-approved Flexcera™ materials," added Lou Azzara President of Desktop Health

"Our doctors' experience with the digital denture workflow showed us that there was a significant opportunity to lead a process to help organize and standardize a digital denture workflow for the industry," offered Dr. Mongrain. "Utilising our scale and ability to collaborate with our vendor partners we are supporting the development of consistent scalable workflows that can be shared with our Diamond Trusted Lab partners and across the lab industry."