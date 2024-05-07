Carbon validates Keystone KeyMask material for M-series 3D printers

Carbon has validated the Keystone KeyMask material for use with its Carbon M-series 3D printers.

This collaboration marks a continuation of the partnership between the two companies in the dental industry. Carbon previously made available the Keystone KeyGuard material late last year.

KeyMask, developed by Keystone Industries, is said to be a flexible and firm 3D printed material, designed to simulate the look and feel of natural gum tissue. Its introduction to the Carbon M-series printers will, according to Carbon, enable dental labs to enhance their digital restoration planning with accurate, low-shrinkage, and easily trimmed gingival masks.

Boasting strength, flexibility and durability, and also featuring natural aesthetics that provide a realistic representation of gingival tissue, the implementation of KeyMask promises a high level of precision and efficiency for dental users. Among the main benefits of the digital dental restorations made with KeyMask are realistic gum tissue simulation thanks to the material's flexible and firm composition, as well as an enhanced digital workflow that outputs more accurate and efficient products.

"Carbon's partnership with Keystone to validate KeyMask for our M-series printers is a testament to our commitment to offering the best materials for digital dentistry," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "This collaboration enhances our portfolio of dental solutions, providing our customers with the tools to deliver high-quality cases to their customers."

Keystone KeyMask is now available for use with Carbon M-series printers in select regions, including the United States and Europe.