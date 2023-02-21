Desktop Health announces global availability of Einstein Pro XL

× Expand Desktop Health Einstein Pro XL.

Desktop Health, the medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, has announced the global availability of the Einstein Pro XL.

The company says the system is an affordable, high accuracy, high-throughput 3D printer for dental labs, orthodontists, and other medical device manufacturers.

The Einstein Pro XL is a DLP-based polymer printing system that uses a 4K ultra-high-definition projector to deliver precision printing of 45 micron in X and Y, across a build area of 9.8 x 5.5 x 6.5 in (249.1 x 140.1 x 165.1 mm), according to Desktop Health. The printer features Hyperprint technology that improves print times with strategically applied heat and a closed-loop sensing system.

“The Einstein Pro XL stands alone as a premium, production-grade DLP system in the sub-$40,000 dental lab market,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Built on a trusted DLP architecture, the Einstein Pro XL is loaded with upgrades that make it an ROI powerhouse for productivity-oriented labs serving the most demanding dental professionals and patients.”

The system can print a wide range of resins for dental models and other devices such as bite guards, according to Desktop Health. Fulop says it is the only large-volume printer on the market capable of printing the Flexcera material.

Dr. Ed Lin, co-owner of Orthodontic Specialists of Green Bay, said: “I have been printing in-office since 2014, and ever since we started printing with the Einstein Pro XL 3D printer, we have been able to double our production in fewer prints while satisfying our standard of high accuracy models. We are very excited about the high throughput and reliable precision of this new printer from Desktop Health.”

Desktop Health Einstein Pro XL build plate.

The printer features dental and orthodontic model print times of 30 full arch models in 68 minutes, and 46 crown and bridge models in 61 minutes. Prosthetics and appliances print times are 52 night guards in 186 minutes, 14 monolithic dentures in 79 minutes, 18 denture bases in 130 minutes, 15 full arch denture teeth in 35 minutes, 330 temporaries or crowns in 32 minutes, according to Desktop Health.

Desktop Health says that the ‘full family’ of Flexcera materials, including Flexcera Base, Flexcera Smile and Flexcera Smile Ultra+2 is qualified on the Einstein Pro XL to print temporary and permanent restorations.

