Desktop Metal launches ETEC Pro XL industrial polymer 3D printer, driving ‘new affordability’ in premium DLP

Desktop Metal has announced the launch of the ETEC Pro XL, a premium polymer digital light processing (DLP) 3D printer that enters the market at less than half the price of its predecessor according to the company. The ETEC Pro XL features a build area of 249.1 x 140.1 x 165.1 mm.

The system also features a 4K ultra high-definition projector that delivers optimum build size and pixel resolution according to the company, and a premium 385 nm wavelength light engine delivers 5mW/cm^2 power density that translates into faster layer exposure times.

Desktop Metal says that the HyperPrint technology turbocharges already-fast DLP times with a resin heater and closed-loop sensing system for continuous isotropic printing with low pulling forces. The company says the printer also features a native XY resolution of 65 µm with dynamic voxel resolution in Z, material dependent, of 25, 50, or 100 µm.

“Our ETEC polymer brand has been a leader for 20+ years in high-quality DLP printing, and the ETEC Pro XL continues that legacy at an accessible new price point while delivering critical user upgrades,” said Ric Fulop. “DLP remains a superior polymer 3D printing technology for speed, surface finish, and accuracy, which is why we have more than 300 Super Fleet customers around the world with more than three systems running around-the-clock production with our machines.

“That includes manufacturers of industrial goods, toys, jewellery, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Our average customer fleet size is six printers, but it is not uncommon for our customers to have fleets of more than 20 printers. The platform on which the ETEC Pro XL is based, originally known as the Perfactory and more recently known as the P4K, has been a major driver of these Super Fleets.”

The ETEC Pro XL is currently qualified for use with E-Rigid Form Charcoal, a polyurethane-like resin with high strength and stiffness; HTM 140, a high-temperature moulding material; and Easy Cast 2.0, a high-wax jewellery casting material. ETEC Pro XL is also backwards compatible with materials previously approved for prior models of the P4K and Perfactory upon request according to the company.

DLP was originated by EnvisionTEC, with Desktop Metal acquiring the company and its DLP technology in a 300 million USD deal in January 2021.

The ETEC Pro XL 4K UHD projector is powered by an industrial DLP chip below the print vat. Dual linear slides for the moving build plate ensure a high accuracy print across the entire print bed by maintaining a parallel build environment. Desktop Metal says that depending on the material being processed, layer thicknesses down to 25 micron can be achieved.

