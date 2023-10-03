Desktop Metal launches Live Monitor software for Studio, Shop and Production System 3D printers

× Expand Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal has announced the launch of its Live Monitor software application which has been designed to improve the efficiency of 3D printing systems and fleet with real-time data.

Live Monitor is being introduced as part of Desktop Metal's Live Suite portfolio of software offerings and is said to provide easy access to system date from 'any web browser at any time.' The platform features dashboards that help to manage fleets and drill down on the performance of printers or furnaces to assist capacity planning and maintenance management. It also gives users access to information related to job status, time reporting, consumable usage, and other key metrics.

The Live Monitor software is offered as an optional add-on feature via Live Suite and will be applicable to users of the Studio, Shop, and Production System printers, along with Desktop Metal branded furnaces. Desktop Metal also intends to roll the product out to users of other Desktop Metal and Team DM equipment sold under the ExOne, Desktop Health, and ETEC brands in the future.

“At Desktop Metal, we’re committed to driving additive manufacturing into production, and Live Monitor is a vital tool for managing a single productive printing system, such as a Shop System and Furnace, or an entire fleet,” commented Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our goal is to help users improve their Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) to optimise their utilisation and scale their business with ease.”

“Live Monitor is an essential tool for keeping the most important process variables under control and giving customers with critical parts, such as those in the energy industry, visibility and traceability of AM part production,” said Valeria Tirelli, President and CEO of Aidro, a subsidiary of Desktop Metal that has been using Live Monitor for the past year as part of a beta programme. “The variables are visible, customisable, and recordable and this is the basis for having a qualified process. Thanks also to this tool, DNV has awarded Aidro AM manufacturer certification in accordance with the DNV-ST-B203 standard. Compared to other systems, Live Monitor can be customised in a simple and efficient way depending on the specific needs of the user.”

The launch of Live Monitor comes just days after it was revealed Desktop Metal's merger with Stratasys had been terminated after Stratasys failed to receive ample approval of its shareholders. Desktop Metal has since reiterated that it is not for sale and will continue to operate as an independent company.