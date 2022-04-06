DuPont installs Azul 3D LAKE 3D printer

× Expand Azul 3D/ Instagram Azul 3D's HARP technology. Azul 3D's HARP technology.

Azul 3D has announced the delivery of its LAKE 3D printer to DuPont Electronics & Industrial.

The installation at DuPont’s Experimental Station in Wilmington, Delaware comes as the result of a year-long collaboration with the Skokie, Illinois-based 3D printing start-up which came out of stealth mode back in 2020 following development of its high-area rapid printing (HARP) technology at Northwestern University.

“The collaboration with DuPont has been incredibly productive. The shipment of a LAKE printer to DuPont further validates the industrial capabilities of Azul 3D’s technology and materials,” said Cody Petersen, CEO of Azul 3D. “This is just the start of our effort to fully transform mass production in the polymer manufacturing space.”

Azul 3D’s HARP technology is a resin-based process that leverages ultraviolet light to provide vertical print speeds vertically up to 18 inches per hour. The company says its LAKE 3D printer is designed for mass production applications and has introduced a range of proprietary resins, including one specifically for DuPont, which is believes will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in industrial and consumer spaces.

“Azul 3D’s LAKE printer is an impressive expansion to our capabilities at the DuPont Experimental Station,” said Vere Archibald, site leader, DuPont Experimental Station. “As we further collaborate and begin to explore commercial applications, we are already seeing how it can be a powerful tool for technology development aligned to our purpose of delivering essential innovations to thrive.”

