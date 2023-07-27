Essentium & 3D-Fuel enter FDM 3D printing materials collaboration

× Expand Essentium 3D Fuel - 1

Essentium has announced a partnership with 3D printing filament manufacturer 3D-Fuel, which will see the companies aim to simplify the procurement of materials.

The partnership consolidates 3D-Fuel’s production to Essentium’s AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in Texas, and ensures the supply of materials is done through a single provider. This, the partners say, will ensure efficient scaling and delivery of US-manufactured materials, with customers having access to the portfolios of both companies.

3D-Fuel has a longstanding relationship with NatureWorks, a manufacturer of low-carbon polylactic acid biopolymers derived from renewable resources, while Essentium has a portfolio of dozens filaments that includes high temperature nylons, PEEK, PEKK, and carbon-fibre reinforced grades. With the inclusion of 3D-Fuel’s plant-based materials, Essentium will offer filament that helps to reduce the carbon footprint of the FDM 3D printing market. 3D-Fuel is also said to be leaning on Essentium’s expertise in fibre reinforcement to introduce new products, and there are plans to develop new spool designs and improve shipping efficiency, with products resulting from this collaboration to be branded as ‘3D-Fuel powered by Essentium.’

“3D-Fuel customers expect high quality, reliable materials, and an excellent 3D printing experience. That’s why our decision to partner with Essentium did not happen lightly,” commented John Schneider, CEO and co-founder at 3D-Fuel. “Essentium’s dedication to product quality is evidenced by its ISO9001 and AS9100D certifications as well as its ITAR registration – something that an increasing number of our customers were requesting and expecting of a US-manufactured product. As a result of this partnership, we also look forward to more reliably in-stock materials to meet the rapidly growing demand for 3D-Fuel filaments.”

“Essentium’s reputation of innovative and cutting-edge materials technologies combined with 3D-Fuel’s reputation of premium grade US-made printing materials will give customers access to one of the broadest filament portfolios in the world,” added Ryan Vano, VP of Filament Production at Essentium. “Our partnership is not only about collaboration but accelerating 3D printing adoption and innovation, this coming together will also ensure that customers can use additive manufacturing to bolster their supply chain and manufacturing processes with the highest quality, American-made printing materials.”

Though Essentium has expanded its product offering to include hardware and services, materials development and supply has remained a key focus of the company. Earlier this year, it announced a ‘breakthrough’ duratem material for high-performance 3D printing, and later launched a polycarbonate 3D printing material able to withstand -60°C. After last year's Formnext, TCT also reported that Essentium was to launch an on-demand additive manufacturing service, which the company confirmed in March.