Etihad Engineering, EOS & Baltic3D partner on 3D printed aircraft cabin parts project

Etihad Engineering is carrying out research into the applicability of 3D printing to be used for the serial manufacture of aircraft interior parts alongside EOS and Baltic3D.

The research and development project will focus on Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) technologies, leaning on the EOS and Stratasys 3D printing platforms owned by Baltic3D.

Among the service provider’s 3D printing equipment are four Fortus 450 systems and an EOS P 396 machine, while its sister company AM Craft recently acquired four Stratasys F900 machines. The F900 from Stratasys has been specifically designed to produce aircraft components capable of being certified, while EOS is said to have impressed Baltic3D with the qualification of its technology and materials for aerospace applications.

As part of the ‘FDM and SLS industrial 3D printing technology applicability in serial manufacturing of aircraft interior parts’ project, Baltic3D will print over 2,000 material coupons using the EOS P 396 machine. These parts will then be handed over to Etihad Engineering at its Abu Dhabi-based Flammability Laboratory to conduct flammability and heat release tests in accordance with aviation standards. Several prototypes will also be created for aircraft interior part designs with Etihad providing engineering analysis and reports, as well as design feedback.

The organisations have come together to demonstrate the capabilities of additive manufacturing for aircraft applications and are confident they will be able to provide aerospace engineers with more confidence when using the technology.

“From part design to the end part manufacturing and certification, the aviation supply chain is heavily hit by COVID-19. With this R&D project, we aim to significantly reduce time and money for design organisations and OEMs have to invest to add additive manufacturing as an additional manufacturing route to existing production or even to completely switch to complex parts production using AM,” commented Blatic3D co-founder and board member Janis Jātnieks. “Our plan is to establish a comprehensive test and manufacturing data set that would help aerospace engineers to develop part designs for AM with a high level of confidence.”

“Baltic3D intends to increase the access of 3D printing know-how and test results to make adoption of industrial 3D printing faster and easier for any aviation company,” added EOS Senior VP EMEA Markus Glasser. “We share the same mindset as both of our companies are committed to highest quality solutions for our customers, as well as constant technology innovation and cost reduction for complex parts. We look forward to supporting Baltic3D and Etihad on this innovation journey, as such bringing the production of aircraft interior parts even closer towards true serial additive manufacturing.”

“As the first MRO airline in the Middle East to receive EASA approval to design, produce and certify 3D printed cabin parts, we are delighted to support Baltic3D and EOS,” offered Etihad Engineering’s Acting VP of Design, Engineering and Innovation Ahmad Rajej. “The launch of this R&D initiative is in line with Etihad Engineering’s position as a leading global player in aircraft engineering as well as a pioneer in innovation and technology.”

