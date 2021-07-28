Evolve Additive ships first multi-material 3D printing system to unnamed customer

Evolve Additive Solutions has shipped its first Scalable Volume Production (SVP) 3D printing platform to an unnamed global customer.

The company placed its order last November, soon after Evolve had aligned with Siemens to advance the SVP’s automation capabilities with the Xcelerator software portfolio.

Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) has been in development for more than a decade, initially under the Stratasys umbrella and as an independent company since 2018. When speaking to TCT in late 2019, the year 2020 was slated for beta testing and commercialisation of STEP technology, with installations of its SVP additive manufacturing platform commencing in 2021.

With those targets met, the company is confident it will be addressing the quality, speed, scalability and cost efficiency requirements of a range of customers, starting with this unnamed early adopter. Once installed, the unnamed customer is set to harness Evolve’s multi-colour capabilities, a wide range of materials and the company’s proprietary software to produce parts in hours rather than months. Reducing the time it takes to get products to market is said to have been a big pull for Evolve’s first customer, while the company is also hoping STEP can provide more flexibility to its factory floor through the on-demand manufacture of parts.

“Shipment of our first system to a global customer is a significant accomplishment for our organisation,” commented Steve Chillscyzn, CEO and founder of Evolve. “With the proprietary and proven technology that STEP brings, we are confident in our ability to continue to provide solutions to additional clients worldwide.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.