Evolve Additive combines Siemens Xcelerator software with STEP 3D printing tech

× Expand Evolve Additive/ Twitter Evolve Additive Twitter

Evolve Additive Solutions is utilising Siemens Xcelerator software portfolio to advance the automation capabilities of its 3D printing technology and enable high-volume production.

Combining the software with its Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP), users will be able to prepare end-use parts, generate print jobs, manage production planning, drive execution on the factory floor and monitor the process in real-time. It follows a partnership with PostProcess Technologies earlier this month, which is looking to automate and streamline the support removal process post-build.

The Xcelerator portfolio of software encompasses online order management and delivery, design for additive, generative engineering, process simulation, build job preparation, production planning and operations management. By integrating these capabilities with the STEP technology, Evolve believes it has strengthened its digital thread by optimising processes like part slicing and nesting, as well planning, scheduling and execution. It should mean companies are able to move through production much more efficiently.

“Evolve is excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software’s partner community,” commented Evolve CEO Steve Chillscyzn. “The strength of our two organisations working together can deliver significant value to our customers. This technology partnership can help usher in a true additive platform of industry 4.0 transformation.”

“We want to take AM production to a whole new level and partnerships like this are critical,” added Aaron Frankel, Vice President of the AM Program for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We’ll be able to leverage the automation capabilities of both companies to deliver customers greater speed, flexibility and repeatability in high-volume additive manufacturing. Evolve’s STEP technology is designed to be integrated into the kind of automated factories Siemens has excelled at delivering.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.