Evonik introduces ‘world’s first’ carbon fibre reinforced PEEK filament for 3D printed medical implants

Evonik has announced the introduction of a new carbon-fibre reinforced PEEK filament, which the company claims is the 'world's first' for use in 3D printed medical implants. The smart biomaterial can be processed in common extrusion-based 3D printing technologies such as fused filament fabrication (FFF).

Named VESTAKEEP iC4612 3DF and VESTAKEEP iC4620 3DF, the two filaments feature 12% and 20% carbon fibre content respectively. Evonik says the two grades offer a choice of material depending on the required strength and flex properties of 3D printed implants such as bone plates and other reconstructive prostheses.

The materials offer great benefits from the strength from the high carbon-fibre content according to Evonik, matched with the ductility of its PEEK component. The company says that additional product benefits include the ability to define the alignment of the carbon fibres during the 3D printing process, high biocompatibility for metal allergy patients, and the no x-rays artefact.

“By introducing the world’s first carbon-fibre reinforced PEEK filament for long-term medical implants, we continue to design biomaterials that open up new possibilities in today’s medical technology for patient-specific treatment,” said Marc Knebel, Head of Medical Systems at Evonik. “As passionate experts with decades of experience in polymer chemistry, we combine a unique set of competencies in materials science, manufacturing technologies and regulatory expertise to customers to accelerate time-to-market of new medical technologies for people’s lives beyond limits.”

The two new VESTAKEEP materials are supplied on 500 and 1000g spools, measuring 1.75mm in diameter, and can be used directly in standard FFF/FDM 3D printers for PEEK materials.

“No other application field showcases more the advantages of 3D printing, such as individualisation or design freedom, than medical technology. In trauma applications, for instance, 3D printed solutions offer an enormous time advantage over traditionally manufactured medical devices. It is conceivable that patient-specific solutions can be manufactured within two or three days, significantly improving the recovery phase.”

