Farsoon & Covestro extend polymer 3D printing materials partnership

× Expand Covestro/ Farsoon Fuse box printed in Covestro PBT material on the Farsoon ST252P.

Farsoon and Covestro have announced plans to launch additional polymer 3D printing powders as the companies strengthen their collaboration.

Covestro operates Farsoon Laser Sintering Systems in its legacy DSM additive manufacturing facilities in Germany and the Netherlands specifically for the processing and printing of new materials. The materials manufacturer has already successfully launched TPU and PBT polymer powders developed on Farsoon 252P-series machines, and has now committed to the development of additional powders and the upscaling to larger series applications in partnership with Farsoon.

Farsoon’s polymer 3D printing machines are all open systems, allowing operators to optimise process parameters for the material of choice. The company’s offering also consists of high-temperature (HT) and super-temperature (ST) configurations, enabling process chamber temperatures of up to 220°C and 280°C respectively, while machines are also equipped with high-speed scanners and powerful lasers.

Combining these capabilities with Covestro’s materials expertise, Seifert Logistics Group has successfully developed footwear applications using TPU material on a Farsoon SS403P machine, while an unnamed automotive partner has additively manufacturer end-use interior car parts using the legacy-DSM PBT Arnite T AM1210 (P) material. The companies have agreed to further their collaboration based on such customer successes, with the pair wanting to facilitate industrial production with their respective 3D printing and materials offerings.

“We are very pleased to extend the opportunities to the additive manufacturing market by proactively supporting new applications with new polymer powders,” commented Dr Dirk Simon, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe GmbH. “Farsoon SLS machines are very compatible with Covestro’s polymer powders, which offer a very interesting property profile to form an important foundation for our customers’ market success.”

“By collaborating closely with printer manufacturers, we can test materials in the development process and provide customers verified material and printer solutions,” added Geoff Gardner, Innovation Director Additive Manufacturing at Covestro. “Farsoon SL printers and especially their Flight technology can run at standard and high temperatures so we can print PBT, PP and TPU on the same printer. And with their high accuracy and productivity, and lower cost per part, they are well suited for industrial production.”

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.