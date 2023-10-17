Fictiv expands 3D printing services with new machines, materials & ordering features

× Expand Fictiv Fictiv 1 Nylon 11 fire-retardant 3D printing material is one of fourteen new materials available on the Fictiv platform for advanced industrial applications.

Custom manufacturing firm Fictiv has announced a significant expansion to its 3D printing service to deliver a full suite of 'additive manufacturing capabilities for prototyping and production' in the USA.

Fictiv now offers 14 new 3D printing materials, including high temperature materials like Ultem 9085 and biocompatible materials such as ABS-M30i for surgical guides and medical devices. The company also offers a suite of SOMOS materials for optical clarity and water resistance, with the new materials said to be suitable for a wide variety of use cases in the automotive, industrial, consumer product, and healthcare markets.

Users of Fictiv’s 3D printing services will also be able to leverage new online quoting features, as well as expanded lead time options that allow customers to select three different production times. Fictiv has also developed new configuration options for infill density and threaded insert specification, and improved filtering for material selection by application.

Among the other updates to its 3D printing services, Fictiv will give customers access to Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology from the end of October. Meanwhile, an expansion to its partnership with Jabil has ‘opened up new production-level 3D printing solutions for ordering hundreds of thousands of parts with industry-best prices.’

"We are committed to providing our customers with industry-leading 3D printing solutions for R&D as well as high-volume production needs for new product introduction," commented Riley Hall, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Fictiv. "With this expansion, our customers will not only be able to source parts with cutting-edge lead times for 3D printing, with more options than ever, they'll also have access to all of this at an incredibly cost-effective price point."

"We are thrilled to partner with Fictiv to provide customers with streamlined access to the highest quality industrial 3D printing solutions," added Curt Miner, Business Development Manager at Jabil. "Fictiv's technology platform combined with our robust additive manufacturing capabilities enables a level of speed and scale this industry has never seen before."