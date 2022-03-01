Formlabs launches Nylon 12 GF material for Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer

Formlabs has introduced Nylon 12 GF Powder to its selective laser sintering (SLS) materials library.

Available for use on Formlabs’ Fuse 1 3D printing system, the high-performance, glass-filled nylon material is said to be suitable for the production of functional prototypes and end-use parts where structural rigidity and thermal stability are required. Formlabs launched the Fuse 1 machine early last year, providing the versatile Nylon 12 powder for high detail and dimensional accuracy and the Nylon 11 for ductility and resilience.

The Nylon 12 GF material is said to be one of many additional materials Formlabs intends to launch for the Fuse 1. Developed to address applications which need to maintain dimensional accuracy under load – even at elevated temperatures – Formlabs believes the material will allow users to produce thermally stable parts. These might include robust jigs, fixtures and replacement parts; components undergoing sustained loading; and functional prototypes for composite parts.

“Formlabs’ materials, hardware and software are developed and validated together to deliver peak performance while optimising cost per part,” commented Chris Haid, SLS Product Manager at Formlabs. “As the newest addition to the Nylon material family, Nylon 12 GF Powder builds upon the existing capabilities of the Fuse 1 to provide manufacturers, engineers and product designers the ability to design, customise and produce parts that can withstand sustained load and elevated temperatures.”

