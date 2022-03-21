LiSEC uses Sintratec SLS 3D printer for glass machinery and spare part components

× Expand Sintratec

Flat glass process machinery firm LiSEC is using Sintratec’s powder bed fusion 3D printing technology to produce prototypes and spare parts.

The Austrian company has deployed a Sintratec S2 machine at its headquarters, where LiSEC develops and produces machines for glass processing and trains new employees. 3D printing technology has been integrated into LiSEC to supplement its CNC milling and lathe capabilities and enable ‘innovative’ ideas to be pursued.

LiSEC is said to use its Sintratec S2 machine ‘almost daily’ to produce prototypes and medium-sized production parts using PA12. Applications of the Sintratec S2 include a bending test rig, which was printed to measure the force required to deform an aluminium frame, and molecular containers to test new shapes at a filling plant, where granulate is inserted into glass frames for insulation. The company has also installed 3D printed covers, cable clamps and brackets on its glass processing machines. LiSEC says Sintratec’s powder bed fusion technology provides a ‘good finish, as well as dimensionally accuracy and stable parts’, which also allows the company to ‘support our customers faster.’

“Our vision is to stay at the cutting edge of technology with apprentice training and to establish a department with ever new technologies,” LiSEC’s Head of Apprenticeship Training Benjamin Kaubeck said. “We want our apprentices to learn about 3D printing processes at an early stage so that they can hold their designs in their hands and put them to good use in the shortest time possible. We are positively surprised by the Sintratec technology and very enthusiastic about the cylindrical build volume, as well as the handling of the machine.”

“Our requirements are clearly met by the Sintratec S2, and we are very satisfied with the product – quality and price-performance simply fit,” added Alex Wieser, LiSEC Electrical Engineering Instructor. “I see 3D printing as an integral part of any industrial sector – it is simply the future.”

