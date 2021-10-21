Massivit launches large-format 3D printing system for tooling components

Massivit The Massivit 10000 platform.

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has launched a large-format 3D printing system designed to ‘eliminate the bottlenecks of mould production.’

The Massivit 10000 machine was unveiled at this week’s CAMX 2021 show in Dallas, Texas, where the company was taking pre-orders of its latest 3D printing product. It follows the launch of the Massivit 5000 in May, which has been developed to enable the printing of large parts, prototypes and tooling in the transport and marine sectors, after previously focusing its efforts on the printing of large signs and displays with its 1800 and 1500 models.

Extending its play in the industrial sectors, Massivit believes the Massivit 10000 platform is capable of addressing the recognised bottlenecks associated with composites tooling. In particular, Massivit says its new machine eradicates the need to produce an initial master or plug, consolidating 19-step moulding workflows into four-step workflows. Leaning on Massivit’s newly developed Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology, the Massivit 10000 is also said to offer ‘exceptional geometry freedom’.

The Massivit 10000 leverages thermoset polymer casting materials that boast a high heat deflection temperature and low coefficient of thermal expansion to produce parts inside a build volume of up to 1.2 x 15 x 1.65 metres. In producing mould components, the Massivit 10000 uses a sacrificial UV-curable gel to create a tool pattern with the company's patented Gel Dispensing Printing Technology, and then casts the desired tool using any of a variety of dual-component thermoset materials that closely match the mechanical and thermal process requirements. The sacrificial pattern material will be broken off once the printed tool is immersed in water, leaving behind the ready-to-use mould. With this machine, Massivit is targeting applications in the marine, automotive, railway, consumer goods, sporting goods and aerospace sectors.

“We are thrilled to unveil our advanced Cast-In-Motion technology to the composites manufacturing arena at CAMX 2021. This market is hungry for innovation that will shift the paradigm for moulding so that manufacturers can finally expedite their lead times from several weeks down to just a few days,” commented Massivit 3D CEO Erez Zimerman. “By automating the mould production process, we’re able to offer manufacturers a way to dramatically cut their costs and reduce the associated material waste. The snowballing demand for this new digital moulding solution is testament to the dire need for this technological milestone and we are excited to offer it to the CAMX community in the lead up to the Massivit 10000 launch.”

