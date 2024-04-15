MatterHackers establishes strategic partnership with Formlabs through Source Graphics acquisition

× Expand Formlabs Formlabs 3D printers

MatterHackers has announced the acquisition of Source Graphics, a fellow California-based provider of 3D printing products.

The company, which already has one of the largest catalogues of desktop-focused 3D printing equipment and materials, says the strategic move solidifies its leading position in the Southern California area with local 3D printer support, maintenance service calls, and fast delivery capabilities. Crucially, it also means MatterHackers has now established a strategic collaboration with Formlabs, which the company believes will propel its customers ‘into new and growing sectors of manufacturing and production’ with Formlabs accessible stereolithography and selective laser sintering technologies.

Dave Gaylord, Chief Technology Officer at MatterHackers, commented: "We at MatterHackers are genuinely thrilled to integrate Formlabs' groundbreaking technology into our offerings. Their reputation for innovation in 3D printing aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best to our community. It's an exciting development for us and our audience alike. We are eager to see the incredible advancements and creative projects that will emerge from this partnership."

Source Graphics has been a reseller of Formlabs 3D printers, along with a range of other 3D technologies, for several years. MatterHackers believes this deal 'significantly enhances' its ability to 'support the burgeoning demand' for Formlabs products and bring them to a wider audience of users across healthcare, dental, manufacturing, and product design.

“This partnership with MatterHackers is another step towards Formlabs’ mission to enable anyone to bring their ideas to life,” said Daniela Hodgkins, Channel Sales Director at Formlabs. “MatterHackers has established a strong and trustworthy position in the United States as a provider of 3D printing solutions to a variety of market segments, and we look forward to continuing to gain market share with our SLA and SLS technologies through their reach.”

