Mechnano announces release of Tough ESD photopolymer resin

× Expand Mechnano

Mechnano has announced the release of a new resin based on its MechT technology that utilises the power of discrete carbon nanotubes (dCNTs).

The new photopolymer, named Tough ESD, delivers isotropic electrostatic dissipative (ESD) properties to parts fabricated with VAT Photopolymerisation processes, according to Mechnano.

Tough ESD builds on Mechnano’s Formula1 resin, which it says is the first static disruptor in AM using dCNTs. While the original Formula1 is suitable for electronics manufacturing processes that require rigidity, Tough ESD is more suited to parts that will undergo a higher level of abuse where breakage would occur with more rigid solutions. Tough ESD’s increased impact resistance and elongation at break make it suitable to use for parts that not only require ESD properties and toughness, but fine features and smooth surface finish, which the company says are characteristics that are out of reach for current filament and laser sintering options.

Mechnano says that Tough ESD is an ‘excellent’ fit for applications such as ESD tooling, assembly aids, enclosures and nozzles.

“Our latest innovation builds on our original effort, unleashing dCNT potential in AM materials to achieve extraordinary performance,” said Bryce Keeler, Mechnano President. “MechT-enhanced resins expand, improve, and add material properties for a wide array of applications.

“Additive manufacturing software and hardware continue to advance, so we are excited to offer additional material solutions that are compatible and to expand the scope of AM applications.”

According to Mechnano, its line of additive manufacturing masterbatches and resins is ‘ever-expanding’.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.