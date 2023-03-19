Nexa3D acquires XYZ Printing's SLS 3D printing portfolio

× Expand Nexa3D XYZ - 1

Nexa3D has announced the acquisition of XYZ Printing’s Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) business for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will see Nexa3D integrate the technology, distribution and services relevant to XYZ’s SLS operations.

Per Nexa3D, XYZ’s SLS technology has been adopted in a range of industries and is known for its high-performance, high-speed and reliability. Oscar Klassen, CEO of nylon 3D printing service provider JawsTec, has been quoted in the announcement as saying XYZ’s SLS machines offer ‘the ability to use end-of-life powder from EOS and HP MJF machines for the production of high quality parts,’ while also noting their smaller build volumes help to facilitate sub-24-hour build cycles.

With the acquisition closed, the MfgPro230xS and MfgPro236xS SLS printers have been added to Nexa’s powder bed product portfolio, which also includes the company’s QLS 820 platform launched last year. These XYZ machines are said to be able to produce polymer components with tough, mechanical and thermal properties, and utilise an open materials strategy.

The MfgPro236 xS uses SLS to produce 3D printed parts with tough, mechanical, and thermal properties. It boasts a 21-hour cycle speed, 60-watt laser, and 0.2mm accuracy and is considered an ‘affordable but powerful’ SLS solution by Nexa3D. Meanwhile, the MfgPro 230 xS is XYZ’s solution for parts requiring toughness and durability, and is often leveraged for prototyping. It offers a 24-hour cycle speed and 30-watt laser.

A broad material selection consists of PA11, PA12, PBT and PP, as well as TPU88 and TPU75. Both systems are also compatible with titanium and steel cold metal fusion materials.

Nexa3D says more updates will be provided in the coming weeks as the SLS business of XYZ is combined with its existing SLS product portfolio.

