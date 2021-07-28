Nexa3D & BASF launch new dental material for NXD 200 3D printer

× Expand Nexa3D

Nexa3D has announced the launch of the xMODEL 2505 dental material developed by BASF Forward AM for the NXD 200 3D printing system.

The rigid material is available immediately in a beige colour and is said to deliver high print accuracy, can be post-processed without finishing detergents and is capable of bringing down the total cost per model for dental prosthetics manufacturers. It follows the introduction of three photopolymer materials on Nexa’s NXE 400 platform, which were also developed in collaboration with BASF.

Nexa3D believes the xMODEL 2505 material is suitable for the printing of dental models, dental removable dies and other dental applications. Processing this material on the NXD 200 dental 3D printer, the partners believe dental products will be able to be delivered with greater productivity and excellent accuracy and detail. The material has been made available through Nexa3D’s reseller network.

“For dental labs and prosthetics manufacturers that are competing for higher share, based on service levels, fast just got faster thanks to BASF’s new generation of dental materials,” commented Kevin McAlea, COO of Nexa3D. “Both companies are committed to democratising access to additively manufactured dental, industrial and consumer products at scale. With NXD 200 dentals printers’ 20x productivity gains, and up to 85% lower total cost of ownership, dental labs can now access higher productivity, better functionality and exceptional cost effectiveness.”

“Our extended partnership with Nexa3D enables us to develop a broad range of photopolymers for the most lucrative and fastest-growing segment in digital dentistry,” added Francois Minec, Managing Director at BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “Together, we plan to deliver an expanded materials library across Nexa3D’s rapidly growing portfolio of photoplastics and thermoplastics for the benefit of our customers around the globe.”

