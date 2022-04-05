Nexa3D makes ultrafast 3D printing more accessible with launch of NXE 200

× Expand Nexa3D NXE 200 3D printer

Nexa3D is exhibiting at the Additive Manufacturing User Group 2022 conference this week with a new 3D printer which promises to broaden the accessibility of its Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology.

The new machine, the NXE 200, employs the same fast 3D printing process as Nexa3D’s NXE 400 and NXD 200 3D printers and is said to be an ideal entry point for designers, engineers and manufacturers looking for fast, accurate, and scalable prototyping and manufacturing.

“Consumers should not have to accept tradeoffs between quality and affordability,” said Michele Marchesan, Nexa3D Chief Revenue Officer, Industrial Products. “The NXE 200 offers extremely high productivity, in addition to superior accuracy, aesthetics, and mechanical properties, at the lowest total cost of ownership. Nexa3D intends to reach as many users as possible, and the NXE 200 will make LSPc more widely available.”

The NXE 200 provides users with a build volume of 8.5L and build area of 275 x 155 x 200 mm and offers print speeds 6.5x that of competing resin-based technologies, per Nexa3D’s announcement. It also comes equipped with Nexa3D’s proprietary Everlast 2 membrane which increases printer uptime and lower consumables costs, and features a 4K LCD light engine which eliminates light diffusion near part edges, resulting in greater accuracy and surface finish.

The NXE 200 is compatible with a range of materials, Nexa3D’s NexaX 2.0 software, and can be used alongside the company’s xWash and xCure post-processing stations.

The machine is priced at 49,990 USD including installation, and is being offered as part of a bundle including Nexa3D’s xCure curing unit and NexaX 2.0 software until the end of May.

The NXE 200 is the latest launch from the California-based 3D printing company which aims to make its technology more accessible. At last year's Formnext launched a desktop version of its LSPc technology in the form of the XiP, promising “high-speed, high-precision polymer 3D printing” with a “smaller footprint and more accessible price point.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.