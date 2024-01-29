PartsToGo invests in four more Stratasys Neo SLA systems

PartsToGo/Stratasys

German service bureau PartsToGo has invested in four Stratasys stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers as it opens a new production facility.

The new facility has been created to meet growing demand for industrial-level prototyping, product testing, and high-quality end-use parts, with PartsToGo turning to a familiar technology platform to equip its new site.

PartsToGo was already running a Neo800 and Neo450 machine before purchasing three additional Neo800s and an extra Neo450 with the opening of its new facility. A seventh Neo machine is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

The company says the new 3D printers will help it to provide a 24/7 production service that features ‘updated logistical capabilities, a dedicated showroom, and two automation cells for scaling 3D printing production.’ With the Neo SLA 3D printing systems, PartsToGo is processing Stratasys’ Somos WaterShed XC 11122 and Somos WaterShed Black resins to deliver detailed parts that boast water resistance and a smooth finish. The Somos PerFORM material, meanwhile, is leveraged for applications that require a stronger, stiffer material with high heat resistance, such as tooling and electrical casings. By adopting the Neo SLA machines, PartsToGo also has access to an open material system providing the kind of flexibility that allows the company to cater for a diverse range of customer requests.

“The ability to create large, high-quality parts, with an open material system on our Neo printers has led to many new business opportunities for our company,” commented Tobias Röcker, CEO of PartsToGo. “Our additional printers allow us to scale production to meet the rapidly growing market needs while smartly managing our operational costs.

“A large part of our customer base is in the automotive industry, a sector in which accuracy, reliability, and repeatability is paramount. Investing in accurate, high-quality systems like the Stratasys SLA solution empowers us to expand our 3D printing operation, moving it from a side-project to its own standalone business. Beyond automotive, we also serve many other industrial customers, including those with packaging and electrical application needs, providing small series production for prototyping, testing, and fixtures.”