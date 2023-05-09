polySpectra launches COR Bio biocompatible 3D printing resin

× Expand polySpectra polySpectra - 1

polySpectra announced the launch of its COR (Cyclic Olefin Resin) Bio biocompatible 3D printing material at last week’s RAPID + TCT event in Chicago.

COR Bio is polySpectra’s third material and first biocompatible grade, following the release of its rugged COR Alpha and COR Black resins. This material, polySpectra believes, will be suitably applied for end-use production in healthcare, specifically for medical device components, dental products and surgical tools, as well as consumer products and micro-fluidic devices.

Among the properties of the COR Bio material are a high impact strength, a high working temperature, 100% elongation at break, and 135°C glass transition temperature.

“COR Bio is polySpectra’s latest resin, designed specifically to unlock previously impossible healthcare and consumer applications for photopolymer 3D printing,” commented polySpectra founder and CEO Raymond Weitekamp. “COR Bio features an unprecedented combination of toughness, biocompatibility, and autoclavability – a critical triad for end-use medical device applications.

“The chemistry behind COR Bio has been in development for many years, with direct input from Fortune 100 customers in healthcare, medical devices and biotechnology. We are tremendously excited to bring this powerful technology to the general public, which we hope will accelerate innovation in these critical industries.”

The launch of the COR Bio material comes just weeks after polySpectra announced the availability of its COR Alpha material on desktop DLP and LCD systems. As with the COR Alpha, COR Bio is available in both 385nm and 405nm formulations for use on industrial and desktop systems.