Precision Additive launches additive manufacturing service offering in the US

× Expand Formlabs Fuse 1 Precision Additive is using the Formlabs Fuse 1 for its SLS services.

Colorado-based Precision Additive has announced the launch of its industrial 3D printing service offering.

The company has been set up to address a ‘high-demand for cost-effective industrial-grade parts’ and deliver them at much shorter lead times. It opened its doors in June 2021, believing that additive manufacturing is ‘sparking a renewed vitality’ within American manufacturing.

Using Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) from Markforged and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology from Formlabs – as well as providing design for additive manufacturing services – Precision Additive is aiming to supply high quality components to such industries as aerospace, defence, medical, automotive, electronics and other manufacturing sectors. Its SLS equipment is capable of producing parts in Nylon 12 inside its 165 x 165 x 300 mm build volume, while its FDM technology is supported by a range if composite based and continuous fibre materials. These capabilities will be leveraged to provide rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing services across the United States. Thanks to the company’s location in the middle of the US, Precision Additive is confident it can supply 3D printed parts on-demand to many of the country’s OEMs, machine shops, government agencies and hospitals, helping to ease any strain on their supply chains.

“The enormous potential of 3D printing is to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionise design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry,” commented Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.

“One of the biggest benefits of 3D printing are the short lead times,” added Brian Korbelik, President and COO of Precision Additive. “With traditional manufacturing methods, it often takes one or two months for parts to be produced. With additive manufacturing on the other hand, customers can receive parts in a matter of days rather than weeks.”

