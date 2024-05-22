Protolabs introduces PA 12 glass beads materials for HP Jet Fusion 3D printing offering

Protolabs has introduced the PA 12 Glass Beads Smooth Grey material as part of its HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing offering.

It follows the additive manufacturing service provider's installation of two HP Jet Fusion 5600 series advanced printing systems at its site in Putzbrunn, Germany.

The PA 12 glass beads material is said to be characterised by high heat resistance, dimensional stability and long-term wear resistance. With this material, Protolabs says it will be able to enable the production of small series of parts, as well as prototypes. The company also suggests it will open up new areas of application for a wide range of industries and sectors.

Filling the polyamide material with glass beads (40%), the materials boasts higher thermal resistance compared to unfilled polyamides, while also having a lower impact and tensile strength compared to other nylons, helping to prevent deformation at high temperatures. As a result, the material is said to be suitable for enclosures and control cabinets in environments with high heat generation, such as engine cooling systems. Moreover, it is also characterised by tolerances of +/- 0.25mm to 0.002 mm/mm.

Andrea Landoni, EMEA 3DP Product Manager at Protolabs, said: "In many industries, especially automotive, the expectations placed on components are exceedingly high. With PA12 Glass Beads Smooth Grey, we are now creating additional possibilities. As a partner to engineers, designers and manufacturers, we aim to enable opportunities that might not initially seem possible. As such, the introduction of this new material is an important addition to our broad portfolio to turn our partners' ideas into reality."