Prototal Industries acquires EOS P 500 3D printing system

Prototal Industries has installed its third EOS P 500 polymer 3D printing system to address increasing demand for additively manufactured parts.

The new machine has been deployed at the Prototal GTP in Ystad, while the previous two were purchased by the 1zu1 rapid prototyping firm acquired by Prototal last year. Prototal is said to have selected the P 500 machine because of its ‘quality, speed and flexibility’, and will pilot EOS’ high-performance PA 1101 polyamide.

The service provider leverages 3D printing technology to provide parts to the aerospace, medical, automotive and industrial sectors. With the EOS P 500 system, the company intends to mass produce parts using its 70W twin lasers, quick build speed and interchangeable build frame that allows new print jobs to be started within 15 minutes of the previous build. A sophisticated temperature management system works to enhance dimensional accuracy, material properties and homogeneity of manufactured parts, while polymer powders can be applied and compacted at up to 0.6m/s.

“Prototal is the first customer in Northern Europe to install an EOS P500,” commented Prototal Industries CEO Jan Löfving. “For us this is a strategic investment. The modular design will bring immediate operational and throughput benefits to Prototal customers, but also aligns perfectly with our future goals in Europe for industrialised 3D printing.”

“We are very excited that Prototal has selected the EOS P 500 as a key component in its growth plans,” added Markus Glassner, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS. “This investment is a perfect match, providing a state-of-the-art AM system to a state-of-the-art end-to-end production partner setting up a digital production with these platforms. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Prototal and look forward to even increasing our strategic partnership which will set new standards in industrial 3D printing adoption.”

