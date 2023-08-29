Roboze & DUCATI CORSE renew partnership for 2023 MotoGP season

Roboze has announced the renewal of its partnership with DUCATI CORSE for 2023.

The polymers and composites 3D printing company established a collaboration with DUCATI CORSE for the 2022 MotoGP season. After the 2022 campaign, 3D printing technology has been credited with contributed increasing the performance of Ducati racing bikes.

Through the 2023 season, Roboze and DUCATI CORSE say they will ‘develop cutting-edge 3D printing solutions’, with Roboze providing its 3D printing technology and innovative materials and DUCATI CORSE providing feedback and specific requirements for applications.

A Roboze ARGO 500 3D printer has been installed in Borgo Panigale, and a PLUS Pro professional 3D printer in the paddock will allow DUCATI CORSE to accelerate its design and production processes, while optimising the performance of its bikes through the lightweighting of components.

"Our partnership with Ducati Corse represents a perfect combination between technology and passion for innovation," commented Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. "We are excited to continue this collaboration and to contribute to the success of Ducati Corse through our advanced 3D printing solutions. We are confident that together we will achieve outstanding results also in 2023."

“3D printing is a revolutionary technology that is changing the way we design and manufacture the components of our racing motorcycles,” added Riccardo Savin Vehicle Dynamics and Design Manager of DUCATI CORSE. "Partnering with ROBOZE allows us to fully exploit the potential of this cutting-edge technology. We are eager to see what we can achieve together in 2023."