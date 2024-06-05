RYSE 3D spin-out LANDR launches large-format FFF 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand LANDR Untitled design - 8

RYSE 3D spin-out LANDR has launched a large-format fused filament fabrication 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty.

Having made its first product introduction, LANDR is aiming to deliver engineering-grade technology and materials for SMEs.

The LANDR 500, which will be exhibited on EVO3D’s stand (Hall 1, C20) at TCT 3Sixty, boasts an expansive 500 x 500 x 500 mm build volume, with LANDR saying the machine gives users 'scope to build larger and more complex parts.' LANDR's machine can be applied to rapid prototyping and volume production applications, according to the company, with LANDR believing there is application opportunity in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer sectors.

Recognising the need for a cost-effective 3D printer that delivered 'high power and flexible capability', RYSE 3D's Mitchell Barnes sought to develop a machine that would be affordable to most organisations. At 11,398.80 GBP, including VAT, LANDR believes it is offering a solution that is around ten times cheaper than its nearest competitor. The company also says that nearly 200,000 GBP of pre-orders are already in the pipeline.

Among the LANDR 500's key features are a 100°c heated chamber, 500°c hotend, 140°c bed, speeds of 500mm/s (even while printing Nylon-CF), Bondtech LGX extruder, double skin gold reflective insulation, built in camera and auto nozzle wipe and nozzle purge, with heated filament dryer coming as standard. LANDR also says the machine has a user-friendly and intuitive interface, accommodating operatives of all experience levels.

“I was frustrated with what I was seeing in the marketplace, especially the lack of options that was in our financial reach. Like most difficult things I encounter in life, there is no choice but to take them head-on and develop innovative solutions from scratch,” said Mitchell Barnes, who will lead the LANDR business. “Over the course of the next 12 months, the team has designed, tested and built LANDR 500, a 3D printer that will support a wide range of engineering-grade material, delivering strength and durability of large and complex parts.”

He continued: “This technology is simply not built in the UK, yet we knew we had the knowledge and technical expertise to change that notion. It has been a real labour of love, but we have now built and are successfully using ten printers at our sister business RYSE 3D. With 30,000+ hours of use so far, there’s no better testing ground than a company supplying parts to 18 of the world’s Hypercars.”

LANDR, which is based in the Warwickshire town of Shipston-on-Stour, is going to be completing a world first live demonstration of the LANDR 500 at Hall 1, C20, TCT 3Sixty between June 5-6.

Barnes added: “We're excited to offer cutting-edge technology at a price point that makes it accessible to SMEs, tech disruptors, and entrepreneurs. Now, they can enjoy the same level of precision, quality, and capacity that was once reserved for larger companies. The large build volume and print speed enables printing of multiple smaller parts or large components in a single run, improving productivity in the process. It’s versatile, efficient and there will be no material lock, meaning you can use whichever material you choose with it.

“We are hugely proud to be a British manufacturer and are delighted to bring world class additive manufacturing technology - designed and manufactured entirely in the UK - to a global audience.”