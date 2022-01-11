Sinterit partners with BASF for compact SLS materials development

× Expand Sinterit

Sinterit has announced a partnership with BASF’s Forward AM brand to develop materials, hardware and industrial applications for compact Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology.

The collaboration has come about as the small-format SLS market has continued to grow, with Sinterit expanding its product portfolio to include three generations of the Lisa platform and the NILS 480 machine, and the likes of Sintratec and Formlabs also offering solutions.

Sinterit’s NILS 480 platform, which boasts a 200 x 200 x 330 mm build volume, has been designed to facilitate industrial applications of SLS with greater flexibility and return on investment. Through its alliance with BASF, new and innovative materials tailored for use in SLS technology are currently being developed, while there is also a focus on plug and play system solutions that will enable new applications.

Read more: Small-format, big potential: Opportunities and challenges for affordable SLS 3D printing

“A prerequisite for a large increase in the potential of this technology is new applications that can be opened by materials,” commented Konrad Głowacki, the Sinterit co-founder responsible for Product Management. “In cooperation with BASF Forward AM materials, Sinterit will introduce work-ready materials with the Lisa and NILS lines.”

“Entering the partnership with Sinterit allows us to make our high-performance materials even more accessible,” added Stefan Josupeit, Head of Business Line Powder Bed Fusion, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “The combination of Sinterit’s hardware and our SLS powders will enable customers to realise new industrial applications in reliable high quality. This step contributes to the continuous industrialisation of additive manufacturing.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.