SLS 3D printing firm Sintratec shuts down

Selective Laser Sintering company Sintratec has ceased operations effective immediately due to bankruptcy proceedings.

Sintratec was founded in 2014 by a team of engineers from ETH Zurich and University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, bringing to market a series of low-cost powder bed fusion systems. The company launched the Sintratec Kit in 2014, before expanding its portfolio to include the S2 and S3 printers. Over the last ten years, Sintratec shipped more than a thousand machines to customers in more than 50 countries, attracting investment from AM Ventures and Extorel.

As the company goes out of business, Sintratec has secured partnerships between 3DChimera and KREOS, two of its resellers, to continue providing after-sales services to its global network of resellers and customers. France-based KREOS will be handling the provision of spare parts and printing materials for customers in the EMEA region, while US-based 3DChimera will extend services to the US and the rest of the world.

“The decision to shut down the company comes with a very heavy heart and is painful to accept in light of our recent successes,” said Sintratec CEO Dominik Solenicki. “Despite these, we were unable to financially sustain the business. The bankruptcy is a reflection of current industry and capital market realities. I am profoundly grateful for all the connections we have made over the years and the incredible people who helped make Sintratec a reality. Your support and collaboration have been the cornerstone of our journey.”

“After ten years of pushing the boundaries, I am sad to see Sintratec’s story concluding,” added Sintratec CTO Christian von Burg. “It was my personal privilege to build and work with a team of highly-skilled and motivated individuals. We are confident our technology will continue to make an impact. While we are saddened to close down Sintratec, our focus has shifted to ensuring our customers receive continued support. We are deeply grateful to Alex [Hussain, CEO] and his team at 3DChimera, as well as Alexandre [Brosseau] and Denis [Hamant] [both Executive Managers] and their team at KREOS for delivering world-class services over the years and stepping up to carry on the legacy of supporting our fleet.”