NOCTI FDM certification a 'monumental step' for 3D printing education - Stratasys

Stratasys has received third-party validation from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) for its first-ever Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) Process Certification.

The 3D printing company believes this to be a ‘monumental step’ towards strengthening education and building competent workforces in the field of additive manufacturing.

NOCTI’s certification will ensure that students will receive industry-endorsed skills and are equipped with the knowledge required to excel in AM. Moreover, schools that achieve FDM certification can more easily apply for funding opportunities, helping them to provide further additive manufacturing teaching offerings.

Read more: “We don’t do anything in a rush.” – Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif on what comes next after termination of Desktop Metal merger

As part of the NOCTI certification, the technical education organisation will introduce a general FDM certification exam that is designed to evaluate competencies and skills related to materials, design, software processing, and post-processing.

“NOCTI is dedicated to working with like-minded organisations committed to developing competent workforces that are prepared for the challenges and innovation of tomorrow,” commented Kathleen McNally, CEO at NOCTI. "Our partnership with Stratasys means we are working hand-in-hand with an industry leader to validate skills and empower both workers and employers in the world of additive manufacturing.”

"Stratasys is committed to advancing the additive manufacturing industry by not only providing cutting-edge technology but also by ensuring that students and professionals receive industry-recognised skills," added Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "Our collaboration with NOCTI signifies a profound commitment to education and workforce development, enabling individuals to thrive in the world of 3D printing."