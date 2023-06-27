UltiMaker adds PET Carbon Fiber to materials portfolio on S Series 3D printers

× Expand UltiMaker PET CF S Series

UltiMaker has announced the addition of PET Carbon Fiber (CF) to its portfolio of materials for the S Series of 3D printers. The company says UltiMaker PET CF offers high strength, high heat resistance, and high chemical resistance for strong high-performance thermoplastic applications in a range of industries.

UltiMaker says its PET CF allows engineers to produce stronger and more accurate parts for manufacturing tools, jigs and fixtures, and end-use parts. The company also highlights the material’s ability to achieve higher strength, stiffness, and temperature resistance through annealing.

By annealing 3D printed parts, UltiMaker says that engineers can achieve a temperature resistance of up to 181°C, increase strength by up to 30%, and increase stiffness by up to 10%.

“We are thrilled to introduce the UltiMaker PET CF, UltiMaker’s first composite material that has been optimised for UltiMaker S series printers,” said Nadav Goshen, UltiMaker CEO. “PET CF’s ability to achieve higher strength and temperature resistance through annealing sets it apart from other materials, while its versatility allows engineers to use it for a number of applications. The material represents a significant advancement in our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

UltiMaker says the new PET CF exhibits low moisture sensitivity compared to other carbon fiber materials. It is compatible with dedicated support materials such as UltiMaker PVA and Breakaway, which the company says offers users ‘full design freedom’ and enables creation of complex parts without limitations.

The material is available in various colours, including blue, grey, and black. UltiMaker says this feature allows users to colour code prints and cater to specific use cases or aesthetic requirements.

UltiMaker PET CF is fully integrated into the UltiMaker platform through NFC-equipped spools, which it says makes use of NFC material recognition, a dedicated Print Core CC, support material compatibility, and intent profiles.

TCT received a sneak peek at UltiMaker’s new Method XL 3D printer at RAPID + TCT 2023 in Chicago, prior to the launch of the system on May 23.