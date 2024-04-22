UltiMaker launches Factor 4 3D printer 'built for factory floor'

UltiMaker has launched the UltiMaker Factor 4, the latest in its established line-up of 3D printers now aimed at industrial users.

The direct drive dual extrusion-based platform is designed for ‘light industrial applications,’ which sees the desktop 3D printing leader shifting away from the desktop to cater to production of end use parts, functional prototypes, tools, and small batch manufacturing of auxiliary components and spares.

The Factor 4 features a temperature-controlled triple insulated build volume of 330 x 240 x 300 mm along with uniform bed heating and controlled chamber airflow up to 70°C to enable optimal print conditions for a range of demanding materials. To that end, it also launches with a a new high-temperature print core that allows users to print up to 340°C, enabling a broader range of high-performance, temperature-resistant, and durable filaments. According to a press release, the Factor 4 will support one of the widest portfolios of materials on the market, and paired with the latest print profiles for materials like PET-CF and Nylon in its Cura 5.7.1 software, is said to effectively double print speed when compared to the UltiMaker S series.

“Our commitment to our customers goes beyond providing just a 3D printer; we offer a full 3D printing ecosystem, including hardware, software, materials, training, and support,” said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO at UltiMaker. “With our comprehensive support, we help customers navigate through the complexities of 3D printing and identify the opportunities with this technology. There is untapped potential in the light industrial market, and we believe that Factor 4 will enable customers to further explore the application possibilities in this space. Moreover, with its efficiency and versatility, Factor 4 promises a quick return on investment, allowing businesses to capitalise on the benefits of 3D printing.”

It’s a robust looking system, made from steel, aluminium, and glass with a new H-bridge gantry that has been ‘built for the factory floor’. Promising consistency across multiple machines, UltiMaker says the Factor 4 has been tested to achieve over 95% print completion success and dimensional accuracy within ± 0.2 mm or ± 0.2% of the feature nominal length. The machine also includes a suite of sensors in the print head, build volume, and automated material loading system that monitors and reports real-time data on printer and material performance,

In addition, the printer's material capabilities have been expanded with an integrated, low moisture, climate controlled handling and storage compartment that has space for up to six spools of filament and provides automatic material changeovers for bigger jobs. The machine launches ready for use with UltiMaker-branded materials, including UltiMaker PPS CF, and validated materials from BASF Forward AM, Kimya, Polymaker, LEHVOSS, Jabil, and more.

“With Factor 4, we are introducing a reliable industrial-grade solution that provides a solid long-term investment,” said Andrea Gasperini, Product Manager, B2B Solutions, at UltiMaker. “Our focus remains on releasing products that not only meet current needs, but can also adapt and improve over time. Factor 4 continues to deliver the reliability that UltiMaker products are known for, while also being able to seamlessly integrate alongside other industrial machinery and production processes.”

The machine launches today at HANNOVER MESSE but visitors to TCT Asia in Shanghai next month will also be among the first to see the Factor 4 in person on booth 8F90 from 7-9th May. The Factor 4 is expected to begin shipping in May 2024.

Last year UltiMaker welcomed its new CEO Michiel Alting von Geusau who spoke to TCT about bringing a fresh perspective to the 3D printing company following the merger of two leading desktop brands Ultimaker and MakerBot. The company has since announced the relaunch of the new MakerBot as a 3D printing brand solely dedicated to education, while its Ultimaker branded products have remained focused on professional users with speed improvements to its S series 3D printers announced back in October.