UltiMaker announces improvements for S series 3D printers that double printing speeds

× Expand UltiMaker From left to right, UltiMaker S5, UltiMaker S7 Pro Bundle, and UltiMaker S7

UltiMaker has announced improvements to its printing speeds for the S series 3D printers. With the new advancements, users can increase their print speeds by up to double, while maintaining the S series’ print success rate of ‘95% or more’ according to the company.

With the latest Cura 5.5 release, the S series now includes a range of optimised speed profiles, standardised across various line types and PLA, Tough PLA, PETG, and ABS. Other improvements include optimised handling of material flow rates and nozzle pressures when switching between line types according to the company.

Ultimaker says this ensures no loss of print quality during transitions; smooth internal wall pathing; reducing print time and irregular movement; and reduced erratic infill motions.

“We know that speed is only one part of the 3D printing success formula. UltiMaker printers have been trusted for years based on their reliability,” said new UltiMaker CEO Michael Alting von Geusau. “We aim to create better experiences for our customers, and we believe that by optimising the S series to speed up printing, our customers can accelerate returns on investment, enable faster time to market, and leverage the limitless possibilities of 3D printing.”

UltiMaker says that the S series is its most popular and versatile line of professional 3D printers, and is compatible with over 280 materials. The latest addition to the S line, the S7 printer, features an integrated Air Manager to filter out 95% of UFPs, an enclosed build chamber to reduce air draft, a new inductive print head sensor for more accuracy and less noise, and a PEI-coated flexible build plate for easier print removal according to the company.

In May 2023 during RAPID + TCT in Chicago, TCT were invited for a sneak peek of the new UltiMaker Method XL 3D printer.

