UltiMaker relaunches MakerBot as education-dedicated 3D printing brand

UltiMaker has announced the relaunch of the new MakerBot, as the only 3D printing brand worldwide solely dedicated to 3D printing for education according to the company. As part of its commitment, the company expanded MakerBot Certification, its 3D printing training and curriculum development programs, which are now available in multiple languages, including French, Spanish, German and British English.

In 2022, Ultimaker and MakerBot merged to create the new UltiMaker entity. UltiMaker says the new company combines the strength and legacies of both companies, with a focus on manufacturing, product development, and engineering under the UltiMaker brand, and a focus on kindergarten through secondary school education under the MakerBot sub-brand and the MakerBot Sketch 3D printing ecosystem.

The company says that MakerBot systems are present in more than 10,000 schools and libraries across North America, with an increasing footprint in other regions. UltiMaker says that the expansion marks a significant milestone as MakerBot Education extends its resources, support and expertise across the world.

“Addressing the needs of educators has been our guiding light. We understand that educators need a reliable ecosystem of hardware, software, resources, and support to ensure success,” said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO of UltiMaker. “That’s why we continue to invest in building a robust platform that enables educators to unlock the full potential of learning. MakerBot is the only brand fully dedicated to education, and we offer an unparalleled solution through the Sketch platform.”

UltiMaker says that MakerBot Certification offers a comprehensive approach to 3D printing education, ‘breaking down technology barriers’ to provide students and educators with training to explore 3D printing and design thinking. According to the company, nearly 2,000 teachers have enrolled in MakerBot Certification and over 10,000 students have enrolled in the Design Thinking courses.

“We learned quite a bit through MakerBot Certification,” said Rahul Chopra, Technological Instructor, Macdonald Collegiate Institute of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. “The MakerBot Certification would be helpful for any teacher getting into 3D printing and any teacher who had past experiences with 3D printing. It really allows a step-by-step understanding of not only 3D printing, but also design thinking and going through that process to create a final product. It was instrumental in scaffolding the learning so that it didn’t seem insurmountable.”

The Sketch ecosystem features MakerBot Sketch series 3D printers, MakerBot Certification Programs for Educators and Students, Curriculum Planning and Project Guides and MakerBot CloudPrint.

The company says that MakerBot Certification offers the only 3D printing training programs certified by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a prominent nonprofit dedicated to accelerating education through technology.

MakerBot Education offers lesson plans, project ideas, and 3D printing inspiration, driven by the education community. Content is reviewed and approved by MakerBot Education to ensure classroom readiness. Through Thingiverse, educators can find 3D printing ideas and designs for every grade level and subject says UltiMaker.

Also included is the MakerBot Educators Guidebook, which UltiMaker says is the ‘definitive’ how-to on 3D printing in the classroom, which features chapters on 3D printing, 3D design, classroom integration, and classroom-ready 3D printing projects.

MakerBot CloudPrint streamlines the 3D printing workflow according to UltiMaker, allowing educators to manage, monitor, and 3D print student projects. It offers features for educators such as remote monitoring, multiple printer management, and customisable settings. The software is fully cloud-based, eliminating the need for complex IT requirements, and Teachers can connect via Google Classroom accounts.

“We are excited to bring MakerBot Certification through Sketch worldwide and empower educators across the world with comprehensive training and support,” said Andrea Zermeno, Marketing Manager – Education, UltiMaker. “Educators play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation, and we are dedicated to equipping them with the tools and resources they need to excel in the classroom.”

In September 2023, TCT spoke to the new UltiMaker CEO, almost a year to the day that the two companies merged.

