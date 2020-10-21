PostProcess Technologies launches its largest SLA 3D printing post-processing system to date

PostProcess Technologies DEMI 4000.

PostProcess Technologies has announced the launch of its largest post-processing system to date to support the 3D printing of larger build sizes and volumes.

The DEMI 4000 harnesses PostProcess’ patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) to enable hands-free resin removal of larger parts and larger volumes of parts, addressing what the company sees as a growing market demand.

PostProcess Technologies says the DEMI 4000 platform is a ‘production-ready and software-driven’ system which boasts the same fast cycle times, exceptional chemistry longevity and safety features prevalent across its post-processing product portfolio. With SVC technology, the DEMI 4000 uses advanced ultrasonics, a vortex pumping scheme, and heat and variable fluid flow in combination with proprietary additive formulated chemistry to enable resin removal. It offers a ‘comprehensive suite’ of chemistries, which have all been optimised for different types of resins, including the ceramic-filled and high temperature materials, and are said to yield ‘unparalleled saturation longevity.’

Meanwhile, the DEMI 4000 boasts an adjustable and ergonomic lift system, which allows users to process multiple build trays of varying dimensions simultaneously. This complements the larger envelope of the DEMI 4000 and means it can support additive manufacturing users who leverage the 3D Systems ProX 800, RPS NEO800 and Stratasys V650 platforms.

“By driving industry-leading innovation that enables high-scale and high-volume additive production, we’re confirming our position as a pioneer in the next phase in the future of additive manufacturing,” commented Rich Caplow, VP of Product, PostProcess Technologies. “Stereolithography is one of the most popular methods of 3D printing,; with the addition of the DEMI 4000 to our portfolio, SLA users at all build sizes and volumes can accomplish complete resin removal using a software-intelligent solution that delivers the industry’s fastest cycle times with greater automation, and improved safety and sustainability.”