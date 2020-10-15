RPS announces IPF investment in Neo450s stereolithography 3D printer

× Expand RPS Spencer Robertson, RPS Technical Sales Manager with Bill Bloomfield and Adam Bloomfield from IPF Ltd Spencer Robertson, RPS Technical Sales Manager with Bill Bloomfield and Adam Bloomfield from IPF Ltd.

Plastic parts manufacturer IPF has become the first company to publicly disclose its investment in the new RPS Neo450s stereolithography platform.

The company, which has been family-run since its founding in 1969, will integrate the Neo450s system into its existing 3D printing services offering where it will be mainly used for prototyping and product design purposes.

RPS introduced the Neo450s, alongside the Neo450e, earlier this year as a more affordable and accessible alternative to its Neo800 platform, which has been adopted by the likes Briggs Automotive Company and KW Special Projects. Featuring a smaller build volume of 450 x 450 x 400 mm, the Neo450s has been developed to enable the production of small to medium prototypes, tooling and master patterns. It boasts an open materials platform, is supported by the RPS Titanium software, is equipped with a 3-axis dynamic scanning system and is also backed up by advanced software algorithms that allow ‘fast printing of parts’ across the entire build envelope.

Such are the capabilities of the Neo450s, IPF has sought to enhance its 3D printing services by investing in RPS’ new machine and believes it will complement its other design and manufacturing technologies as it serves companies in the automotive, defence, aerospace and medical sectors.

“The Neo450s will be a welcome addition to IPF’s already versatile and diverse service,” commented Adam Bloomfield, the third-generation family member operating the IPF 3D print services. “Exceptional part quality and production speed really showed us that RPS has created a solution that would fit perfectly into the IPF family.”

“We are thrilled that IPF is one of the first within the industry to invest in a Neo450s,” added David Storey, Director of RPS. “With IPF’s impressive experience within the plastic industry, we know that they will utilise the Neo450s’ technical advantages to provide enhanced 3D printing solutions and applications for their customers.”