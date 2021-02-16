Sintavia receives AS 9100 accreditation for design & development

× Expand Printers at Sintavia Some of the metal additive manufacturing machines Sintavia has at its disposal.

Aerospace supplier Sintavia has achieved AS 9100 approval for product design and development.

The company adds this latest accreditation to its ISO 17025 and ISO 14001 standards, which cover testing and calibration laboratories and environmental management respectively, and its Nadcap accreditations for additive manufacturing, heat treatment and mechanical testing.

AS 9100 allows Sintavia to offer its flight and launch customers certified design solutions for critical components. Sintavia, with its extensive metal additive manufacturing capacity within a 55,000-square-foot facility, designs and additively manufactures components for a range of customers working in the aerospace, defence and space industries. It has 26 3D printing systems, operating alongside post-processing and mechanical testing, with metallurgical and powder laboratories also onsite.

With this latest accreditation, which was achieved after months of auditing the company’s past performance, Sintavia will now supply certified design solutions for components like heat exchangers, combustors and chassis to its customer base.

“Over the past nine years, Sintavia has reached a number of milestones as we have developed the market for critical, additively manufactured components for the Aerospace, Defence & Space industry,” commented Alex Bencomo, Sintavia’s Vice President of Operations. “AS9100 accreditation for design and development continues this trend. Customers can now be assured that not only does Sintavia possess the capability to design and develop their critical components, but also that it maintains the processes needed to conform these parts to rigorous quality standards.”

