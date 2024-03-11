1000 Kelvin's AMAIZE co-pilot for additive manufacturing now available in Autodesk Fusion

× Expand 1000 Kelvin

1000 Kelvin has made its AMAIZE co-pilot for additive manufacturing available for Autodesk's Fusion CAD/CAM software platform via the Autodesk App Store.

The company made the announcement at the AMUG Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

AMAIZE has been developed to support the design and additive manufacture of complex components quickly and efficiently, with machine learning models working to predict design and print issues before parts are printed. 1000 Kelvin therefore believes its software allows engineers to eliminate physical trial and error cycles, enabling more complex parts which would otherwise require time-consuming design iterations.

The AMAIZE software was recently integrated into the EOS software suite, and now 1000 Kelvin has moved to align with Autodesk.

“Availability of AMAIZE on the Autodesk App Store is set to transform manufacturing operations,” commented Katharina Eissing, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of 1000 Kelvin. “This integration will improve manufacturing productivity by increasing uptime, significantly reducing lead times, bolstering process stability, and expediting the training process for staff to gain expertise in 3D printing. I am very excited to partner with Autodesk to democratise additive manufacturing.”

“One of AI's greatest benefits is its ability to simplify complex processes, expanding access to powerful technology beyond a small circle of domain experts,” added Stephen Hooper, Autodesk Vice President, Design & Manufacturing Product Development. “By automating the setup and programming of industrial-grade print processes, 1000 Kelvin’s AI, integrated with Autodesk Fusion in the cloud, unlocks the opportunity for a much broader pool of professionals to be successful with additive manufacturing. I'm very excited to be offering AMAIZE to Fusion users.”

“One of the main challenges in the manufacturing industry, and especially the US today, is the talent shortage, which is holding companies back from scaling to fulfil fast-growing demand in the market,” offered Omar Fergani, CEO and Co-founder of 1000 Kelvin. “Our AI co-pilot AMAIZE is an enabler to overcoming this hurdle, helping companies secure their know-how.”